Mediobanca targets Italian family savings for expansion in wealth management

MILAN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Italy's Mediobanca MDBI.MI is targeting the savings of Italian households with its rebranded Mediobanca Premier unit, it said on Tuesday, part of the efforts to boost its wealth management business.

Under a new three-year strategy unveiled last May, Mediobanca is aiming to make the wealth management division the main contributor to fee income and the second-biggest overall contributor to revenue by 2026.

Mediobanca Premier, created as a rebranding for its CheBanca! retail business, specialises in the management of savings and investments of medium to high-end customers with assets up to 5 million euros ($5.4 million).

It combines an advisory, management and asset protection offering with Capital Market and Corporate & Investment Banking products.

The division aims to increase its total financial assets by 25% to 50 billion euros by 2026 and almost double its net profit from the current 65 million euros, with double-digit growth in fees and 250 new hires, bringing the number of professionals to 1,350.

"The Italian savings market is considerable with 5 trillion euros, 60% of which is not under management," Chief Executive Alberto Nagel told a press conference.

"These savings are linked to entrepreneurial families that are one of the strengths of capitalism in Italy and are connected to a world in which Mediobanca has always been present," he added.

Founded in 1946, Mediobanca played a central role in the postwar expansion of Italian business before branching out with broader retail operations.

Nagel added that Mediobanca may consider an acquisition opportunity in the wealth management business, but only if justified in terms of synergies and costs.

"Small-medium sized options make less sense today," Nagel said.

Mediobanca has been hunting a wealth management target for years and considered bids for rivals such as Banca Generali BGN.MI and Banca Mediolanum BMED.MI, but no transaction ever materialised.

"At the moment there are no ongoing discussions with anyone but this (expansion) plan will make us more credible if there are M&A opportunities," Nagel said.

($1 = 0.9194 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro Editing by Keith Weir)

((gianluca.semeraro@tr.com; +39 06 80 307 741;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.