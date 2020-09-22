Mediobanca shareholders pact backs CEO Nagel ahead of board renewal- source

Changes dateline

MILAN, Sept 22 (Reuters) - A group of Mediobanca MDBI.MI shareholders, which together own 12.6% of the Italian bank, is backing current Chief Executive Alberto Nagel ahead of the renewal of the board, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

At the helm since 2008, Nagel came under attack last year from eyewear billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio, who has become Mediobanca's top single investor, with a stake of just under 10%. However, he later backed Nagel's business plan.

The group of shareholders expressed "unanimous appreciation" of Mediobanca's latest full-year results in a meeting on Tuesday, the source added.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Giulia Segreti)

