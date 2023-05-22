Mediobanca sells bad loan purchase business ahead of new plan

MILAN, May 22 (Reuters) - Mediobanca MDBI.MI has agreed to sell its bad loan acquisition business and focus only on recovering soured debt, as Italy's leading investment bank increasingly turn to capital-light businesses ahead of unveiling a new three-year strategy.

Mediobanca announced a second deal in the span of days as it prepares to present a new business plan through 2026 on Wednesday.

Last week's acquisition of tech advisory firm Arma Partners and Monday's sale of its bad loan purchase unit Revalea both fit with a goal of investing in businesses that limit the amount of capital deployed against such operations.

Mediobanca said rival Banca IFIS IF.MI had agreed to buy Revalea for 100 million euros. Mediobanca set up the company last year when it separated the purchasing and management of bad debt, the latter of which it will continue to operate through its MBCredit Solutions unit.

Revalea holds 6.8 billion euros in bad loans, mostly unsecured, which have a net book value of 256 million euros, and has a staff of 22, it said.

Under a partnership with Revalea's buyers, MBCredit Solutions will work on recovering bad debts on IFIS' behalf as well.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Jason Neely)

