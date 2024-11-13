Mediobanca price target lowered to EUR 17 from EUR 18.20 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on Mediobanca (MDIBY) to EUR 17 from EUR 18.20 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
