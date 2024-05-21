Mediobanca (MDIBY) Announces Q2 Dividend: Read On for Important Dates

Mediobanca (Other OTC: MDIBY) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of $0.36 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 05/23/2024, to holders of record at the close of business on 05/23/2024.

MDIBY has a dividend yield of 3.81%.

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking; Principal Investing; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients. The Principal Investing segment engages in equity investments and holdings. The Consumer Banking segment provides retail clients consumer credit products, ranging from personal loans to salary-backed financing. The Wealth Management segment specializes in asset management services to affluent and private high net worth individuals. The Holding Functions segment manages the treasury and anti-money laundering departments as well as the staffing and administrative activities of the group. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Visit Tipranks’ unique Dividend Calendar to explore more dividend announcement dates and investment opportunities today!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.