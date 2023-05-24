Mediobanca boosts investor rewards as it aims for capital-light growth

MILAN, May 24 (Reuters) - Mediobanca MDBI.MI plans to increase shareholder remuneration by more than two thirds under a new three-year plan, keeping a 70% cash payout ratio and adding a 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) share buyback, Italy's leading investment bank said on Wednesday.

It will return up to 3.7 billion euros to investors over the period, introducing an interim dividend, as it pledged to increase profitability and lift its return on tangible equity to 15% in 2026 from 12% at present.

A focus on capital-light businesses is expected to boost the share of revenues deriving from such activities to half of the total from the current 30%.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; writing by Valentina Za)

