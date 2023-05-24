News & Insights

Mediobanca bets on wealth management to boost shareholder rewards

May 24, 2023 — 02:11 am EDT

MILAN, May 24 (Reuters) - Mediobanca MDBI.MIsaid wealth management would become its main engine for fee income under a new three-year strategy, as Italy's top investment bank aims to grow shareholder rewards by more than two thirds to 3.7 billion euros ($4 billion).

The Milanese bank confirmed a 70% cash payout ratio while introducing an interim dividend and saying it would also buy back up to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) of its own shares - cancelling 80% of them.

With a focus on capital-light businesses, Mediobanca said wealth management would become a leading contributor to revenues, surpassing corporate and investment banking (CIB) and second only to consumer finance.

To this aim, it will boost its wealth management salesforce by a quarter to 1,500 staff, almost all of them in the premier segment.

Revenues are forecast to rise on average by 6% a year to reach 3.8 billion euros in 2026.

In its trademark CIB division, Mediobanca aims to lift non-domestic revenues to 55% of the total, from 40% at present, focusing on advisory and reducing risk-weighted assets linked to these activities.

In line with this strategy, Mediobanca last week announced it had acquired London-based tech advisory firm Arma Partners.($1 = 0.9084 euros)

