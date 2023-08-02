Mediobanca - Banca Di Credito Finanziario Spa - ADR (MDIBY) Price Target Increased by 9.20% to 13.96

The average one-year price target for Mediobanca - Banca Di Credito Finanziario Spa - ADR (OTC:MDIBY) has been revised to 13.96 / share. This is an increase of 9.20% from the prior estimate of 12.79 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.18 to a high of 16.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.94% from the latest reported closing price of 13.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mediobanca - Banca Di Credito Finanziario Spa - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDIBY is 0.05%, a decrease of 1.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.61% to 1,632K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 775K shares. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 539K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 558K shares, representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDIBY by 3.70% over the last quarter.

JAFVX - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 87K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing a decrease of 6.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDIBY by 4.97% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 73K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares, representing a decrease of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDIBY by 7.85% over the last quarter.

OHIO NATIONAL FUND INC - ON International Equity Portfolio holds 60K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing a decrease of 6.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDIBY by 3.45% over the last quarter.

