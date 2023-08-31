Mediobanca - Banca Di Credito Finanziario (MDIBF) Price Target Increased by 31.35% to 13.48

The average one-year price target for Mediobanca - Banca Di Credito Finanziario (OTC:MDIBF) has been revised to 13.48 / share. This is an increase of 31.35% from the prior estimate of 10.26 dated October 13, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.79 to a high of 15.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.84% from the latest reported closing price of 11.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mediobanca - Banca Di Credito Finanziario. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDIBF is 0.09%, a decrease of 3.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.16% to 68K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 68K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares, representing a decrease of 20.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDIBF by 3.23% over the last quarter.

