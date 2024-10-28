News & Insights

Mediobanca Approves Financial Plans and Share Buyback

October 28, 2024 — 08:18 am EDT

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (IT:MB) has released an update.

Mediobanca’s shareholders have approved the financial statements for June 2024, including a gross dividend of €1.07 per share, with the remaining balance to be paid in November. The meeting also sanctioned the purchase of up to 37.5 million own shares for potential strategic transactions and compensation plans, alongside a new remuneration policy for 2024-25.

