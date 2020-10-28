Mediobanca activist shareholder Bluebell fails to win seats in new board - sources

MILANO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Mediobanca MDBI.MI stopped an attempt by activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners to win seats in the bank's new board, in a sign of confidence towards the current CEO's strategy, two sources close to the situation said.

The bank's shareholders were called on Wednesday to appoint the board for the next three years, the first time since the 85-year-old founder of Luxottica, Leonardo Del Vecchio, has become main investor with a 10.2% stake.

Three slates of candidates were filed, one by Mediobanca's outgoing board confirming Nagel as director, one by a group of professional investors and a third from Bluebell Capital Partners, which criticised the bank's management.

Del Vecchio voted in favour of the list put forward by the group of professional investors, the sources said.

