Markets

Medincell Reports Positive Phase 3 Safety Data For Olanzapine LAI; No PDSS Observed

September 22, 2025 — 02:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Medincell SA (MEDCL.PA) reported that new long-term safety data from the completed Phase 3 SOLARIS trial support the potential of Olanzapine LAI (TEV-749) as the first long-acting olanzapine treatment option for schizophrenia, with no post-injection delirium/sedation syndrome (PDSS) observed. The data were presented by Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Olanzapine LAI (mdc-TJK / TEV-749) is an investigational, once-monthly, subcutaneous long-acting injection of the atypical antipsychotic olanzapine. It is the second product developed under the Teva.

Teva plans to proceed with an NDA submission of Olanzapine LAI in the US in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Medincell's partner Teva leads the clinical development and regulatory process and is responsible for commercialization of the Olanzapine LAI. Medincell is entitled to receive royalties on net sales, along with development and commercial milestone payments.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TEVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.