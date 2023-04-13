Markets
MDGS

Medigus Climbs After Acquiring 19.9% Of Metagramm

April 13, 2023 — 11:27 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) shares are gaining more than 4 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company acquired 19.9 percent of Metagramm Software Ltd. for $250,000.

Metagramm offers tools for writing and reviewing, grammar, spelling, punctuation, and style features as well as translation and multilingual dictionaries.

Currently, shares are at $4.40, up 4.53 percent from the previous close of $4.21 on a volume of 501,408.

