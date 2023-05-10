Medigene (FWB:MDG1) Price Target Decreased by 39.29% to 8.67

The average one-year price target for Medigene (FWB:MDG1) has been revised to 8.67 / share. This is an decrease of 39.29% from the prior estimate of 14.28 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 14.70 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 21.40% from the latest reported closing price of 11.03 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medigene. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDG1 is 0.00%, a decrease of 11.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 168K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 117K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 33K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 6K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.