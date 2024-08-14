Medigene AG Posts Wider Loss In Q2

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Medigene AG (MDGEF.PK) posted a second quarter net loss of 4.08 million euros compared to a loss of 4.06 million euros, prior year. Loss per share was 0.15 euros compared to a loss of 0.17 euros. Revenue declined to 1.46 million euros from 1.55 million euros.

First half period net loss was 6.7 million euros compared to a loss of 7.0 million euros, prior year. Revenues was 4.5 million euros, an increase of 46%.

The company maintained its guidance on expected revenues to be between 9.0 million euros and 11.0 million euros in 2024.

