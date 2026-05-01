Medifast's Q1 Earnings on The Horizon: Key Insights for Investors

As Medifast, Inc. MED prepares to unveil its first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on May 04, after market close, investors are eager to see if the company can beat market expectations.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $73.8 billion, implying a 36.3% decline from the prior year. Meanwhile, the consensus mark for earnings has been unchanged at a loss of 55 cents per share in the past seven days, though it indicates a decline of 400% from the year-ago period’s actual. MED has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 676.5%, on average.

MEDIFAST INC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

MEDIFAST INC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | MEDIFAST INC Quote

Key Factors to Note for MED's Q1 Earnings

Medifast’s top line is likely to have remained under pressure due to continued weakness in its active coach base. Declines in active earning coaches have been a primary driver of revenue contraction, alongside ongoing challenges in client acquisition. The operating environment remains difficult, reflecting broader disruption in the weight-loss category, including the rapid adoption of GLP-1 medications and shifting consumer expectations, which continue to weigh on demand for traditional programs.

The company’s ongoing transition toward a broader metabolic health platform may also have contributed to near-term headwinds. While this strategic repositioning expands Medifast’s long-term opportunity, improvements in underlying metrics have not yet translated into a meaningful impact on revenues. The shift in messaging and program focus requires time to gain traction with both coaches and clients, which likely continued to weigh on sales momentum during the quarter.

Bottom-line performance is also expected to have remained under pressure due to the combined effect of lower revenues and operating deleverage. Although Medifast has taken steps to align its cost structure with current demand, including reducing marketing spending and implementing restructuring actions, these measures may not fully offset the impact of weaker sales volumes. In addition, ongoing efforts to support its strategic transformation, including research and product development initiatives, may have limited the pace of margin recovery.

On the positive side, improving coach productivity could have provided some support to performance. At its lastearnings call management highlighted early signs of higher productivity within a more focused coach network, driven in part by the exit of less productive coaches and increased engagement in coach-led activities. While these improvements may not yet be sufficient to drive revenue growth, they suggest some stabilization in underlying trends.

What the Zacks Model Says About MED

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for MED this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

MED has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are three companies you may also want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:

The Kraft Heinz Company KHC currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.08% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 earnings per share is pegged at 50 cents, implying a 19.4% year-over-year decline. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $5.9 billion, which indicates a decrease of 1.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. KHC has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7%, on average.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.81% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings per share is pegged at 29 cents, implying a 61.1% year-over-year surge.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $755.2 million, which indicates an increase of 129.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. CELH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 45.3%, on average.

Freshpet, Inc. FRPT currently has an Earnings ESP of +25.37% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings per share is pegged at 6 cents, implying a 33.3% year-over-year decline.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $291 million, which indicates growth of 10.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. FRPT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50%, on average.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MEDIFAST INC (MED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.