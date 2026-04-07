Medifast's New Product Pipeline: Key Catalyst for Comeback?

Medifast, Inc. MED is shifting from a traditional weight-loss focus toward a broader metabolic health strategy. A national survey cited by the company found that nearly 94% of American adults are concerned about at least one aspect of metabolic health, while 85% believe metabolic dysfunction can be reversed. This points to a large underserved market and supports the company’s clinically proven, coach-led approach.

Medifast is strengthening its leadership in metabolic health through ongoing research and a new product line built around its metabolic science, with the metabolic synchronization method delivering targeted metabolic reset, improving key processes and body composition in meaningful ways. At its fourth-quarterearnings call management stated that the GLP-1 “off-ramp” is growing, with a recent study indicating that roughly two-thirds of patients come off the drugs after two years. Many of these individuals regain lost weight, and in some cases, exceed their original weight after stopping treatment.

Medifast is leveraging its metabolic synchronization science platform to develop a new product line aimed at reducing harmful visceral fat while improving body composition, metabolic efficiency and overall health. These products use a proprietary formula of clinically studied ingredients and are specifically designed to support and enhance metabolic health.

In a 16-week clinical study, participants on Medifast’s 5-in-1 metabolic plan reduced visceral fat by 14% while retaining 98% of lean mass, with the company also emphasizing muscle protection. As more consumers, particularly those transitioning off GLP-1 treatments, focus on body composition, the company’s upcoming plan, program and system aim to meet these needs. It emphasizes the quality of weight loss, removing harmful visceral fat while maintaining lean mass. This approach is generating strong excitement and confidence across Medifast’s field teams.

Medifast is seeing early results from its strategy, with improved coach productivity and emerging business bright spots. The company expects profitability improvements to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026 after launching its new product line, with continued earnings growth targeted through 2027 and beyond. Overall, Medifast’s science-led product pipeline appears central to the company’s plan to stabilize the business and work back toward growth and profitability.

Zacks Rundown for MED

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have lost 1.5% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s decline of 4.4%.



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From a valuation standpoint, MED trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 0.43, lower than the industry’s average of 0.75.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MED’s current fiscal-year earnings per share implies a year-over-year decline of 143.9%, while the consensus mark for the next fiscal year implies year-over-year growth of 5%.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

Mama’s Creations, Inc. MAMA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets fresh deli-prepared foods in the United States. MAMA currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MAMA's current fiscal-year sales & earnings implies growth of 39.9% and 44.4%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. MAMA delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 133.3%, on average.

US Foods Holding Corporation USFD, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. USFD currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for US Foods’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 5.4% and 20.9%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. USFD delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.2%, on average.

B&G Foods, Inc. BGS manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods and household products. BGS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for B&G Foods’ current fiscal-year earnings implies growth of 5.9% from the year-ago actuals. BGS delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 19.5%, on average.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

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Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

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B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MEDIFAST INC (MED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.