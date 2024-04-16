Medifast's (MED) Transformation on Track Amid Macro Headwinds

Medifast, Inc. MED is on track to transition into a diversified health and wellness company. The company continues to invest in customer acquisition and experience to sustain long-term growth. Management is progressing well with the 'Fuel for the Future' program. However, MED is not immune to the volatile macroeconomic environment with inflation.



Let’s discuss this in detail.

Growth Efforts in Place

Medifast regularly adapts to shifting consumer behavior to maintain its relevance. To this end, management is on track to transform itself into a diversified health and wellness company. It is foraying into medically-supported weight management and sports nutrition segments. An illustrative example is the company's recent foray into the sports nutrition market through the introduction of its innovative OPTAVIA ACTIVE line.



Another significant avenue for growth lies in the realm of weight loss medications. The heightened awareness and popularity surrounding such products have catalyzed a notable shift in consumer perspectives on weight loss and lifestyle modification solutions. Medifast is positioning itself to incorporate medical weight loss products into its offerings.



Medifast is dedicated to enhancing competitiveness by concentrating on three key areas — coach-led training, programming composition and cadence and unique offer and positioning. The company continues to invest in customer acquisition and customer experience to sustain long-term growth. Toward the end of 2024, management unveiled its strategic collaboration with Life MD, a popular telehealth provider. Through this collaboration, the company will provide a comprehensive wellness solution across the United States. These endeavors are anticipated to reverse the recent downturn in new customers and coach experiences.



Fuel for the Future Looks Promising

Management is progressing well with the 'Fuel for the Future' program, a strategic initiative aimed at optimizing expenditures across the business, thereby freeing up capital for targeted investments in growth initiatives while concurrently bolstering profit margins. Through this plan, the company will fuel efficiency and reduce costs. The program will generate savings at the higher end of the guidance of 200-300 basis points, per its fourth-quarter 2023 earnings call.

Macro-Economic Headwinds

Medifast is encountering difficulties in attracting customers due to the rapidly-changing economy, inflation, shifts in social media algorithms and fierce competition. In the fourth quarter, net revenues declined 43.4% year over year as customer acquisition remained pressured by the growing popularity of weight loss medications. Lesser active earning OPTAVIA Coaches and reduced productivity per active earning OPTAVIA Coach led to a decline in revenues.



For the first quarter of 2024, the company expects revenue in the range of $155-$175 million, reflecting a year-over-year decline. The revenue outlook reflects continued near-term challenges amid changing dynamics in the weight loss business stemming from the growth of GLP-1 medications in markets. Also, the company’s changes to the promotion strategy are hurdles on the way.



All being said, MED’s focus on customer acquisition efforts, coupled with other upsides, is likely to keep offering respite. The company’s shares have lost 43.2% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 1.6% decline.

Top 3 Staple Picks

Vital Farms Inc. VITL offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). VITL has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 155.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vital Farms’ current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 18.7% and 30.5%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Utz Brands Inc. UTZ manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2. UTZ has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.6% on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Utz Brands’ current financial-year earnings suggests growth of 19.3% from the year-ago reported numbers.



Celsius Holdings CELH, which offers functional drinks and liquid supplements, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. CELH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 67.4%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celsius Holdings’ current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 41.6% each from the year-ago reported figures.

