Medifast Stock to Post Q2 Earnings: What Investors Should Know

As Medifast, Inc. MED prepares to unveil its second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 03, after market close, investors are eager to see if the company can beat market expectations.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $78.4 million, implying a 25.8% decline from the prior year. Meanwhile, the consensus mark for earnings has moved from a loss of 68 cents to a loss of 67 cents per share in the past seven days. This indicates a substantial decline from the year-ago period’s earnings of 4 cents. MED has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 635.6%, on average.

MEDIFAST INC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

MEDIFAST INC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | MEDIFAST INC Quote

Key Factors to Note for MED's Q2 Earnings

Medifast likely continued to face headwinds from the rapid adoption of GLP-1 medications, which have been reshaping the traditional weight-loss market. The company has previously indicated that this shift is reducing demand for conventional weight management programs, placing continued pressure on coach participation and overall business performance. These industry dynamics are likely to have remained a meaningful headwind during the to-be-reported quarter.

The decline in the number of active earning coaches might have created pressure on revenue trends. The company has previously attributed weaker sales performance to the contraction in its coach network, and this trend is likely to have continued to weigh on overall business performance in the second quarter.

Profitability also likely remained challenged as softer sales volumes continued to pressure gross profit and margins. Management had previously noted that lower revenue reduced the company's ability to leverage fixed costs efficiently, resulting in margin compression. These factors might have continued to weigh on earnings performance during the quarter.

However, Medifast is also likely to have benefited from continued improvements in coach productivity. Management had previously highlighted that this key leading indicator of future growth had reached its highest level in many years and was expected to maintain positive momentum. In addition, the company's ongoing cost structure realignment likely supported operating performance by improving efficiency, generating cost savings and preserving profitability, while allowing continued investment in long-term growth initiatives. These efforts might have helped mitigate some pressure from the challenging operating environment.

What the Zacks Model Says About MED

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for MED this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here.

MED has an Earnings ESP of +2.26% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are three other companies you may also want to consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:

The Kraft Heinz Company KHC currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.08% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings per share is pegged at 53 cents, implying a 23.2% year-over-year decline. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $6.2 billion, which indicates a decrease of 3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. KHC has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.2%, on average.

US Foods Holding Corp. USFD currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.10% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings per share is pegged at $1.37, implying a 15.1% year-over-year decline.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $10.5 billion, which indicates growth of 3.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. USFD has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.4%, on average.

Sysco Corporation SYY currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.56% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings per share is pegged at $1.51, implying a 2% year-over-year increase.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $21.9 billion, which indicates an increase of 3.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. SYY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.1%, on average.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MEDIFAST INC (MED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sysco Corporation (SYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.