Medifast Shifts to Metabolic Health: A Durable Growth Path?

Medifast, Inc. MED is moving beyond its traditional identity as a weight-loss company to establish itself as a leader in the expanding metabolic health market. The company highlighted a significant opportunity to deliver a reset aimed at improving metabolic health.

With more than 90% of U.S. adults considered metabolically unhealthy, this issue represents both a major public health concern and a rare opportunity to redefine how wellness is approached. Medifast’s mission and long-term growth strategy are closely aligned with addressing this widespread need.

At the same time, the rapid adoption of GLP-1 medications has transformed the weight-management landscape by offering effective appetite control and short-term weight reduction. However, these treatments are not a comprehensive long-term solution without sustained lifestyle changes. Studies suggest that up to 40% of weight loss associated with GLP-1 use comes from lean mass, while roughly 74% of users discontinue treatment within a year, frequently leading to significant weight regain.

Many weight-related challenges stem from underlying metabolic dysfunction, which medication alone cannot fully correct. Lasting improvements in health depend on preserving lean muscle during weight loss to support metabolic function. Medifast’s clinical approach is designed to tackle these root causes by reducing visceral fat, maintaining lean mass and improving overall body composition. Recent clinical data show that after 16 weeks, participants retained 98% of their lean mass, reduced visceral fat by 14%, and achieved measurable improvements in metabolic health beyond weight loss alone.

Additionally, Medifast plans to launch product innovations next year based on metabolic synchronization and next-generation ingredients, reinforcing its focus on science-based innovation. By building on its existing programs, the company aims to further distinguish itself beyond GLP-1-centric solutions through a combination of clinical credibility, personalized coaching and sustainable metabolic health outcomes, supported by continued coach training through 2026. Overall, this strategic evolution positions Medifast on a promising path for long-term growth.

Zacks Rundown for MED

Medifast’s shares have lost 29.5% in the past six months compared with the industry’s decline of 17.7%. MED currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



From a valuation standpoint, MED trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 0.33, lower than the industry’s average of 1.04.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MED’s current and next fiscal-year earnings implies year-over-year declines of 158.7% and 5.6%, respectively.



Better-Ranked Stocks to Consider

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. COCO develops, markets and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific. COCO currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vita Coco's current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 18% and 15%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. Vita Coco delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 30.4%, on average.

United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. At present, United Natural sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for United Natural’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 1% and 187.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 52.1%, on average.

McCormick & Company, Inc. MKC manufactures, markets and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the food industry. MKC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for McCormick's current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 1.6% and 2.4%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. MNST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.2%, on average.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

