Medifast (MED) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Medifast in Focus

Headquartered in Baltimore, Medifast (MED) is a Consumer Staples stock that has seen a price change of -19.24% so far this year. The weight-loss company is paying out a dividend of $1.64 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.88% compared to the Food - Miscellaneous industry's yield of 0.24% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.65%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $6.56 is up 15.5% from last year. In the past five-year period, Medifast has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 37.60%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Medifast's current payout ratio is 47%, meaning it paid out 47% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for MED for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $15.75 per share, with earnings expected to increase 13.39% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that MED is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

