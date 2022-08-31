Medifast (MED) Down More Than 20% in 3 Months on Cost Woes

Medifast, Inc. MED looks troubled by elevated costs. The company has been seeing high SG&A expenses for a while now, mainly due to higher OPTAVIA commission costs. Also, escalated raw material costs are hurting the gross margin. These headwinds were visible in the company’s second-quarter 2022 results, wherein management curtailed its guidance for 2022. Let’s delve deeper.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company have slumped 23.7% in the past three months against the industry’s growth of 1.8%.

High Costs

In the second quarter of 2022, adjusted SG&A expenses came in at $263.3 million, up $31 million year over year. The increase was mainly led by escalated OPTAVIA Coach compensation expenses, additional costs associated with continued investments in information technology and distribution infrastructure and a rise in credit card fees. Management expects increased SG&A expenses in the third quarter.



Medifast’s gross margin has been contracting year over year for the past few quarters now. In the second quarter of 2022, Medifast’s gross profit, as a percentage of revenues, came in at 71%, down from the 74.5% reported in the second quarter of 2021. The downside can be attributed to a customer acquisition program and increased product costs stemming from inflation in raw ingredient costs. The adjusted income from operations declined $3 million to $58.4 million. As a percentage of revenues, the metric fell 270 basis points to 12.9% year over year.



On its second-quarter 2022earnings call management stated that it expects short-term margin pressure in 2022 due to inflation and continued investments related to technology and supply-chain infrastructure.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

A Look at Q2 Earnings & Ahead

MED posted second-quarter 2022 earnings of $3.87 per share, which declined 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. This can be attributed to escalated costs. Management curtailed its 2022 guidance due to macroeconomic factors like raw material and transportation cost inflation and consumer sentiment that have affected customer retention. This is likely to deliver slower-than-anticipated growth in the second half of 2022.



Management anticipates 2022 revenues in the range of $1.58-$1.66 billion. Earlier, the company expected revenues in the range of $1.78-$1.84 billion. Revenues came in at $1.5 billion in 2021. The company expects 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the band of $12.7-$14.1, lower than the earlier guidance in the band of $14.60-$16.05. The company posted an EPS of $13.89 in 2021.



While strength in Medifast’s OPTAVIA lifestyle solution and coaching support system bodes well, the abovementioned obstacles cannot be ignored in the near term.

Consumer Staple Stocks Worth a Look

Some better-ranked stocks are The Chef's Warehouse CHEF, General Mills, Inc. GIS and Celsius Holdings CELH.



Chef’s Warehouse, a distributor of specialty food products in the United States, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). CHEF has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 355.9%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chef Warehouse’s current financial-year sales suggests growth of 40.7% from the year-ago reported number.



General Mills, which manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). GIS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for General Mills’ current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of almost 2% and 1.5%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures.



Celsius Holdings, which develops, processes, markets, distributes and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements, carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. Celsius Holdings delivered an earnings surprise of 50% in the last reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CELH’s current financial-year sales suggests growth of 97.3% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.



Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



General Mills, Inc. (GIS): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF): Free Stock Analysis Report



MEDIFAST INC (MED): Free Stock Analysis Report



Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.