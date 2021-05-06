Medifast, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 19%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. Medifast delivered a significant beat to revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations, with sales hitting US$341m and statutory EPS reaching US$3.46, both beating estimates by more than 10%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:MED Earnings and Revenue Growth May 6th 2021

Following the latest results, Medifast's three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.17b in 2021. This would be a satisfactory 6.5% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to rise 2.2% to US$10.89. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.17b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$10.89 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The consensus price target rose 9.9% to US$332despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystsare reflecting the predictability of Medifast's earnings by assigning a price premium. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Medifast analyst has a price target of US$310 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$295. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Medifast is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that Medifast's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 8.8% annualised growth rate until the end of 2021 being well below the historical 31% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 11% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Medifast.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Medifast's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Medifast going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Medifast that you should be aware of.

