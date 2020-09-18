MEDIFAST INC (MED) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 21, 2020

MEDIFAST INC (MED) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 06, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MED prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MED has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $173.94, the dividend yield is 2.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MED was $173.94, representing a -5.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $184.29 and a 254.76% increase over the 52 week low of $49.03.

MED is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC). MED's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.4. Zacks Investment Research reports MED's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 47.32%, compared to an industry average of 5.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MED Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MED through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MED as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (PSCC)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS)

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY)

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SDVY with an increase of 30.69% over the last 100 days. PSCC has the highest percent weighting of MED at 6.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.