MEDIFAST INC (MED) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 29, 2021

MEDIFAST INC (MED) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MED prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25.66% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MED was $223.51, representing a -20.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $279.46 and a 308.24% increase over the 52 week low of $54.75.

MED is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC). MED's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.69. Zacks Investment Research reports MED's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.67%, compared to an industry average of 12.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MED Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MED through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MED as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (PSCC)

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AFSM with an increase of 33.97% over the last 100 days. PSCC has the highest percent weighting of MED at 6.49%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.