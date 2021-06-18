MEDIFAST INC (MED) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 21, 2021

MEDIFAST INC (MED) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MED prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25.66% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $268.86, the dividend yield is 2.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MED was $268.86, representing a -20.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $336.99 and a 131.76% increase over the 52 week low of $116.01.

MED is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) and Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM). MED's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.59. Zacks Investment Research reports MED's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 47.32%, compared to an industry average of 12.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MED Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MED through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MED as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (MED)

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (MED)

Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF (MED)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (MED)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (MED).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DES with an increase of 13.82% over the last 100 days. PSCC has the highest percent weighting of MED at 7.38%.

