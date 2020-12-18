MEDIFAST INC (MED) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 21, 2020

MEDIFAST INC (MED) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MED prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that MED has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $200.96, the dividend yield is 2.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MED was $200.96, representing a -3.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $208.57 and a 309.87% increase over the 52 week low of $49.03.

MED is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC). MED's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.99. Zacks Investment Research reports MED's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 53.64%, compared to an industry average of 13.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MED Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MED through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MED as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (PSCC)

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS)

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DGRS with an increase of 28.74% over the last 100 days. PSCC has the highest percent weighting of MED at 8.08%.

