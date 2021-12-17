MEDIFAST INC (MED) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 20, 2021

MEDIFAST INC (MED) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 08, 2022. Shareholders who purchased MED prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MED has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $210.6, the dividend yield is 2.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MED was $210.6, representing a -37.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $336.99 and a 14.16% increase over the 52 week low of $184.48.

MED is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) and Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG). MED's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $13.34. Zacks Investment Research reports MED's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 49.34%, compared to an industry average of 8.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the med Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MED through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MED as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (PSCC)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSHQ with an increase of 7.18% over the last 100 days. PSCC has the highest percent weighting of MED at 5.34%.

