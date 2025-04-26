MEDIFAST Earnings Preview: Recent $MED Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MEDIFAST ($MED) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $111,201,000 and earnings of -$0.27 per share.
MEDIFAST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of MEDIFAST stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 210,214 shares (-54.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,703,970
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 180,332 shares (-77.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,177,449
- PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. added 110,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,938,200
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 104,226 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,836,462
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 102,476 shares (-10.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,805,627
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 99,900 shares (+86.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,760,238
- UBS GROUP AG added 85,866 shares (+1359.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,512,958
