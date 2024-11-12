News & Insights

Medidata announces new enterprise agreement with Bioforum

November 12, 2024 — 10:52 am EST

Medidata announced a new enterprise agreement with Bioforum. The expanded partnership provides Bioforum’s biotech customers with broader access to Medidata’s AI-powered technology, enabling a more agile clinical development experience. In addition to Medidata solutions such as Medidata Rave EDC and Medidata Rave RTSM, which Bioforum has leveraged to deliver 60 studies across a range of therapeutic areas, the CRO is adding Medidata Clinical Data Studio and Medidata eConsent to streamline data flow, maintain data integrity, and ensure compliance.

