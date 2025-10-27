Markets

Medidata And Sanofi Expand Collaboration To Advance Clinical Research Innovation

October 27, 2025 — 10:29 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes brand and a leading provider of clinical trial solutions for the life sciences industry, announced an extension of its strategic partnership with Sanofi. Under the renewed agreement, Sanofi will adopt Medidata's Patient, Data, and Study Experiences to further its mission of accelerating innovation in clinical studies, bringing new therapies to market faster, and improving global health outcomes.

The Medidata Experiences offer AI-driven, platform-based solutions that streamline clinical workflows, replacing fragmented and standalone tools commonly used in the industry. By integrating these capabilities with Sanofi's pharmaceutical expertise, the collaboration aims to enhance the precision and impact of clinical trials while reducing operational silos, costs, and delays.

As part of the expanded partnership, Sanofi will leverage Medidata's leadership in decentralized clinical trials. Medidata will provide comprehensive consulting and end-to-end operational support to help execute more agile and patient-centric studies.

