Medicxi Growth I Updates Holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)

Fintel reports that Medicxi Growth I has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.48MM shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT). This represents 6.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2020 they reported 2.07MM shares and 8.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 20.14% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 91.41% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Phathom Pharmaceuticals is $22.95. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 91.41% from its latest reported closing price of $11.99.

The projected annual revenue for Phathom Pharmaceuticals is $37MM. The projected annual EPS is $-5.64.

Fund Sentiment

There are 230 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phathom Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 6.88%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PHAT is 0.1587%, an increase of 26.5730%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.05% to 33,888K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 8,407,152 shares representing 20.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,827,415 shares, representing an increase of 30.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHAT by 54.53% over the last quarter.

Medicxi Ventures Management holds 2,484,274 shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,450,679 shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHAT by 33.41% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 2,414,897 shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 2,067,868 shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,046,806 shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHAT by 86.95% over the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 1,906,800 shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,919,800 shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHAT by 11.86% over the last quarter.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a novel potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late-stage development for the treatment of acid-related disorders.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.