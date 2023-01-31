Medicxi Growth I Increases Position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA)

Fintel reports that Medicxi Growth I has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.96MM shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA). This represents 21.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 18.12MM shares and 20.16% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.15% and an increase in total ownership of 0.94% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.63% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Centessa Pharmaceuticals is $6.12. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 60.63% from its latest reported closing price of $3.81.

The projected annual revenue for Centessa Pharmaceuticals is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is $-2.00.

Fund Sentiment

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centessa Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.48%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CNTA is 1.1215%, an increase of 1.9173%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.01% to 74,793K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Medicxi Ventures Management holds 19,963,157 shares representing 21.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Index Venture Life Associates VI holds 9,961,789 shares representing 10.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 9,681,818 shares representing 10.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 6,894,345 shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vida Ventures Advisors holds 3,931,818 shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Background Information

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Background Information

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc aims to bring impactful new medicines to patients by combining the strengths of an asset-centric model with the benefits of scale and diversification typical of larger R&D organizations. The asset-centric model refers to a highly specialized, singular-focused company that is led by a team of well-recognized subject matter experts. Centessa wholly owns ten of these asset-centric companies. The companies’ programs range from discovery-stage to late-stage development and include diverse therapeutic areas such as oncology, hematology, immunology/inflammation, neuroscience, hepatology, pulmonology and nephrology. Centessa’s asset-centric companies are overseen by the Centessa management team, which sets overall strategy and direction, provides leadership and expertise, and manages resource allocation and shared infrastructure.

