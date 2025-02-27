Medicus Pharma Submits Phase 2 Clinical Trial Design For Non-Invasive BCC Treatment To UAE

(RTTNews) - Medicus Pharma Ltd (MDCX) announced that it has submitted a Phase 2 clinical trial design or SKNJCT-004 to the UAE Department of Health or DOH for its non-invasive treatment for Basal Cell Carcinoma or BCC of the skin.

Basal Cell Carcinoma or BCC is the most common form of skin cancer, and the trial will evaluate the safety and efficacy of the novel non-invasive therapy, D-MNA, in treating this condition.

The trial, designed as a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, will involve 36 participants across four sites in the UAE, including Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi or CCAD, Sheikh Shakbout Medical City or SSMC, Burjeel Medical City or BMC, and American Hospital of Dubai or AHD.

The study will assess the efficacy of two doses of D-MNA or 100µg and 200µg compared to a placebo in patients with BCC of the skin. Participants will be randomized into three groups: placebo or P-MNA, low-dose or 100µg D-MNA, and high-dose or 200µg D-MNA.

The Phase 1 trial SKNJCT-001 demonstrated that D-MNA was well tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities, and six participants achieved complete responses, defined as the histological disappearance of BCC.

This clinical study in the UAE is part of Medicus Pharma's broader clinical development program, which also includes the ongoing SKNJCT-003 Phase 2 trial in the United States, with plans for an interim data analysis in Q1 2025.

"The UAE offers a dynamic environment for pharmaceutical research, and we are excited to further expand our global clinical development program," said Raza Bokhari, Executive Chairman & CEO of Medicus.

"This study marks an important step toward bringing our innovative non-invasive BCC treatment to market and providing a new option for patients worldwide."

Medicus Pharma aims to be the first to deliver a best-in-class non-invasive treatment for BCC, addressing an unmet medical need in skin cancer care.

Currently, MDCX is trading at $4.29 up by 6.43 percent on the Nasdaq.

