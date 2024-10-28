Medicus Pharma Prepares for U.S. Market Entry

Medicus Pharma Ltd (TSE:MDCX) has released an update.

Medicus Pharma Ltd. has consolidated its shares on a 2-to-1 basis as part of its plans to launch an initial public offering in the U.S. This move reduces the number of outstanding shares and aligns with its strategy to list on a U.S. national securities exchange. The company’s shares are set to begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new consolidated structure.

