News & Insights

Stocks

Medicus Pharma Prepares for U.S. Market Entry

October 28, 2024 — 01:36 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Medicus Pharma Ltd (TSE:MDCX) has released an update.

Medicus Pharma Ltd. has consolidated its shares on a 2-to-1 basis as part of its plans to launch an initial public offering in the U.S. This move reduces the number of outstanding shares and aligns with its strategy to list on a U.S. national securities exchange. The company’s shares are set to begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new consolidated structure.

For further insights into TSE:MDCX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.