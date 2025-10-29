Medicus Pharma (MDCX) Price Target Increased by 13.56% to 22.78

The average one-year price target for Medicus Pharma (NasdaqCM:MDCX) has been revised to $22.78 / share. This is an increase of 13.56% from the prior estimate of $20.06 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $28.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 845.23% from the latest reported closing price of $2.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medicus Pharma. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 163.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDCX is 0.05%, an increase of 69.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 42.31% to 2,096K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Interchange Capital Partners holds 1,587K shares representing 7.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,662K shares , representing a decrease of 4.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDCX by 36.71% over the last quarter.

Private Advisor Group holds 146K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares , representing an increase of 61.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDCX by 84.12% over the last quarter.

Verition Fund Management holds 53K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company.

Seacrest Wealth Management holds 47K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company.

Citadel Advisors holds 41K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.