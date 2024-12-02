Medicus Pharma Expands Asia-Pacific Clinical Study

Medicus Pharma Ltd (TSE:MDCX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Medicus Pharma Ltd. has entered into an agreement with Swanielle Inc. to expand its Phase 2 clinical study for Basal Cell Carcinoma into the Asia-Pacific region. The ongoing study in the U.S. has already enrolled over 25% of the expected patients, with plans for an interim data analysis in early 2025 to accelerate its development program. The company aims to transition this exploratory trial into a pivotal one, potentially fast-tracking the treatment’s clinical pathway.

For further insights into TSE:MDCX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.