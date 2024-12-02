Medicus Pharma Expands Asia-Pacific Clinical Study

Medicus Pharma Ltd (TSE:MDCX) has released an update.
Medicus Pharma Ltd. has entered into an agreement with Swanielle Inc. to expand its Phase 2 clinical study for Basal Cell Carcinoma into the Asia-Pacific region. The ongoing study in the U.S. has already enrolled over 25% of the expected patients, with plans for an interim data analysis in early 2025 to accelerate its development program. The company aims to transition this exploratory trial into a pivotal one, potentially fast-tracking the treatment’s clinical pathway.
