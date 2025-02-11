News & Insights

Markets
MDCX

Medicus Pharma Announces Standby Equity Purchase Deal, To Delist From TSX Venture Exchange

February 11, 2025 — 08:42 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Medicus Pharma Ltd. (MDCX), Tuesday announced a Standby Equity Purchase Agreement with YA II PN, LTD, an investment fund managed by Yorkville Advisors Global, LP, providing the company an option to sell upto $15 million of its common shares to the latter at any time during the upcoming 36-months.

Concurrently, the life sciences company announced the Board's decision to voluntarily delist from the TSX Venture Exchange. The move comes as the low trading volume of its shares on the exchange does not align with the company's go-forward capital markets strategy.

Notably, the company's shares will continue to be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "MDCX" as it represents the large majority of the Company's trading volume.

In the pre-market hours, Medicus's stock is trading at $2.98 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MDCX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.