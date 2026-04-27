Medicus' CEO Seeks Lawmaker Support For SkinJect In Gorlin Syndrome

(RTTNews) - Medicus Pharma Ltd. (MDCX), a biotech/life sciences company, announced on Monday that its CEO had conducted a series of meetings with U.S. lawmakers, seeking support for the company's SkinJect product in treating Gorlin Syndrome.

Gorlin Syndrome, or nevoid basal cell carcinoma, is a rare, inherited disorder caused by mutations in the PTCH1 gene, dysregulating the Hedgehog pathway. This leads to early, recurrent tumor formations of over 1000 basal cell carcinomas, often beginning in childhood. The disease currently has no therapies approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Medicus developed SkinJect as an immuno-oncological precision product for localized, repeat, non-surgical treatments of non-melanoma skin diseases.

The company's Chief Executive Officer, Raza Bokhari, engaged with lawmakers to discuss orphan drug designation for SkinJect, a registrational investigational new drug (IND) approval for Gorlin syndrome, in addition to a rare disease pediatric FDA voucher program.

Medicus previously announced a strategic collaboration with the Gorlin syndrome alliance (GSA) to advance access to SkinJect for the treatment of basal cell carcinomas.

MDCX is currently trading at $0.27, down 11.46%.

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