Medicus Appoints Mehmud CEO Of UK Unit Antev, Replacing Interim CEO Kholi; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Medicus Pharma Ltd. (MDCX) on Monday announced the appointment of Faisal Mehmud as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its U.K. subsidiary, Antev Limited, effective August 30, 2026.

Mehmud will continue to serve as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Medicus and Co-Chairman of Antev, providing unified scientific, clinical, regulatory and operational leadership as the company advances the development of Teverelix for advanced prostate cancer, acute urinary retention and women's health indications.

Mehmud succeeds Amit Kohli, who has served as interim CEO of Antev since Medicus completed its acquisition of the company in August 2025.

Mehmud brings more than 20 years of global biopharmaceutical leadership experience and has previously held senior roles at Pfizer, GSK, Bristol Myers Squibb, Novartis and Sanofi.

The company said the appointment is intended to strengthen Antev's leadership as Teverelix progresses through key regulatory interactions, late-stage clinical development and strategic partnering activities.

MDCX is trading up 11.63% at $0.30.

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