BioTech
BMY

Medicus Appoints Mehmud CEO Of UK Unit Antev, Replacing Interim CEO Kholi; Stock Up

August 03, 2026 — 12:04 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Medicus Pharma Ltd. (MDCX) on Monday announced the appointment of Faisal Mehmud as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its U.K. subsidiary, Antev Limited, effective August 30, 2026.

Mehmud will continue to serve as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Medicus and Co-Chairman of Antev, providing unified scientific, clinical, regulatory and operational leadership as the company advances the development of Teverelix for advanced prostate cancer, acute urinary retention and women's health indications.

Mehmud succeeds Amit Kohli, who has served as interim CEO of Antev since Medicus completed its acquisition of the company in August 2025.

Mehmud brings more than 20 years of global biopharmaceutical leadership experience and has previously held senior roles at Pfizer, GSK, Bristol Myers Squibb, Novartis and Sanofi.

The company said the appointment is intended to strengthen Antev's leadership as Teverelix progresses through key regulatory interactions, late-stage clinical development and strategic partnering activities.

MDCX is trading up 11.63% at $0.30.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BMY
GSK
MDCX
NVS
PFE
SNY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.