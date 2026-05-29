Medicus Announces $22 Mln Financing Agreement; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Medicus Pharma Ltd (MDCX), a biotech/life sciences company, on Friday reported entering into a definitive financing agreement.

The company reportedly signed the agreement with an institutional investor for $22 million in a structured, non-dilutive financial facility.

Under the agreement's terms, the company gains $12 million in immediate operating capital and will progressively receive an additional $10 million in milestone payments.

The financing is structured as a secured promissory note worth $12.86 million, carrying an 8.75% interest rate and a 6.5% original issue discount. Another secured promissory note is issued at $10 million, carrying a 5% interest rate and no original issue discount.

It is estimated that pro forma cash with the company will increase to $30 million, with a projected operational cash runway predicted for over 24 months.

Proceeds are planned to be put toward repaying $2.5 million of outstanding debt, and to support clinical development, potential business initiatives, and general corporate and working capital purposes.

MDCX closed Thursday at $0.32, up 6.74%. In the pre-market, shares are trading at $0.33, up 0.12%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.