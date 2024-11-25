Medicure Sees Revenue Growth in Q3 2024

Medicure (TSE:MPH) has released an update.
Medicure Inc. reported a slight increase in total net revenue for Q3 2024, reaching $5.2 million compared to $5.0 million in the same quarter last year. Despite a drop in AGGRASTAT sales, the company experienced growth in revenue from its Marley Drug business, contributing to a notable rise in net income to $680,000 from the previous year’s $84,000.
