Medicinova (TYO:4875) Price Target Increased by 5.95% to 2,583.63

The average one-year price target for Medicinova (TYO:4875) has been revised to 2,583.63 / share. This is an increase of 5.95% from the prior estimate of 2,438.63 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 930.29 to a high of 4,352.11 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 809.73% from the latest reported closing price of 284.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medicinova. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 8.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4875 is 0.04%, an increase of 14.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.54% to 5,613K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Essex Woodlands Management holds 1,106K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 601K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 610K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4875 by 0.08% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 448K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 498K shares, representing a decrease of 11.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4875 by 62.77% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 436K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 437K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4875 by 8.19% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 256K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

