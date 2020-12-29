Markets
MediciNova Receives New Patent Covering MN-166 For Treatment Of Progressive Multiple Sclerosis

(RTTNews) - MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) said Tuesday that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a pending patent application which covers the combination of MN-166 (ibudilast) and interferon-beta for the treatment of progressive multiple sclerosis.

The patent maturing from the allowed patent application is expected to expire no earlier than October 2039.

The allowed claims cover a method of (i) alleviating the negative effects of progressive multiple sclerosis, treating progressive multiple sclerosis, or slowing the progression of progressive multiple sclerosis by administering MN-166 (ibudilast) and interferon-beta in separate dosage forms.

