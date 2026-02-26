MediciNova (MNOV) Price Target Increased by 11.11% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for MediciNova (NasdaqGM:MNOV) has been revised to $10.20 / share. This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior estimate of $9.18 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 589.19% from the latest reported closing price of $1.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in MediciNova. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 7.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNOV is 0.02%, an increase of 14.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.28% to 5,478K shares. The put/call ratio of MNOV is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Essex Woodlands Management holds 1,106K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 671K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 608K shares , representing an increase of 9.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNOV by 10.99% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 636K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 594K shares , representing an increase of 6.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNOV by 10.14% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 530K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 530K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNOV by 46.40% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 226K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 222K shares , representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNOV by 80.55% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.