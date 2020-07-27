MediciNova Granted Rights To Use BC-PIV For SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Joint Development

(RTTNews) - MediciNova, Inc. (MNOV) has reached a deal with BioComo and Mie University for joint development of a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine using BC-PIV, a human parainfluenza virus type 2 vector developed by BioComo and Tetsuya Nosaka, professor of the Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, Mie University Graduate School of Medicine.

BioComo is a biotech company founded at Mie Prefecture Japan in May 2008. BC-PIV is the core platform technology which was named after the corporate name, BioComo.

MediciNova has been granted exclusive worldwide development rights to use BC-PIV for SARS-CoV-2 vaccine development from BioComo and Mie University.

Shares of MediciNova were up more than 10% in pre-market trade on Monday.

