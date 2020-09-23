MediciNova' COVID-19 Vaccine Induces Systemic Serum IgG, Mucosal IgA Neutralizing Antibodies In Mice

(RTTNews) - MediciNova Inc.'s (MNOV) intranasal BC-PIV SARS-CoV-2 vaccine has successfully induced systemic serum IgG and mucosal IgA neutralizing antibodies against the S1 antigen (Ag) of SARS-CoV-2 in mice.

The SI protein of the virus is one of the key targets of COVID-19 vaccines. S1 contains a receptor-binding domain, allowing the virus to dock to body receptors, paving way for entry into cells and leading to infection.

The BC-PIV SARS-CoV-2 vaccine contains BC-PIV, an innovative non-transmissible viral vector derived from the recombinant human parainfluenza virus type 2 (hPIV2), and is co-developed by BioComo and Mie University. MediciNova has an agreement with BioComo and Mie University for joint development of the BC-PIV SARS-CoV-2 vaccine.

