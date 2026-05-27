MediciNova Concludes Phase 2 For MN-001 In Treating Diabetic Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

(RTTNews) - MediciNova Inc. (MNOV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Tuesday announced the completion of the last patient, last visit in its Phase 2 trial of MN-001 for hypertriglyceridemia and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease associated with type-2 diabetes mellitus.

Type-2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) is marked by insulin resistance and can cause an abnormal buildup of unwanted lipids in the body, which is known as dyslipidemia. Hypertriglyceridemia and hypercholesterolemia are commonly observed in T2DM patients due to increased hepatic lipid synthesis, leading to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

MN-001 (tipelukast) is a novel, orally bioavailable, small molecule compound that has shown anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic activity in preclinical models by inhibiting certain fibrosis pathways and down-regulating pro-inflammatory genes.

The Phase 2 MN-001-NATG-202 trial was a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study assessing MN-001 in T2DM patients over 24 weeks. The co-primary endpoints were a reduction in liver fat content and serum triglycerides from a baseline to levels at week 24. Topline results are expected in the third quarter of 2026.

The company is also advancing MN-001 in a Phase 2 trial for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and in another Phase 2 trial for NAFLD. Lead drug candidate MN-166 (ibudilast) is in Phase 3 studies for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and degenerative cervical myelopathy (DCM). It is also being evaluated in treating progressive multiple sclerosis (MS), Long COVID, and substance abuse.

MNOV closed Tuesday at $1.37, down 2.14%.

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