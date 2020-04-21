Medicine Man Technologies Changes Trade Name To Schwazze

(RTTNews) - Medicine Man Technologies Inc. said Monday that it is changing its corporate brand and will now do business as 'Schwazze'. According to the company, the new branding reflects its goal to create a dynamic, innovative culture and brand identity.

Schwazze originates from Medicine Man Technologies' proprietary cultivation technique from the 'Three A Light' methodology, which stimulates plant growth and health. The corporate entity continues to be named Medicine Man Technologies.

Denver, Colorado-based Schwazze said it is executing its vision to become one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis holding companies in the U.S. by revenue.

"Last year the Company set out to make major changes within the Colorado cannabis industry with Colorado House Bill 19-1090. Our new brand, Schwazze enables differentiation as a true leader across all facets of cannabis and marks the next stage of our strategic growth," said Shane Sampson, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer of Schwazze.

Effective Tuesday, April 21, the company will begin trading under the Schwazze name and OTC ticker symbol "SHWZ".

Schwazze also said Monday that it has completed its acquisition of Mesa Organics and its Purplebee's business. The company set these acquisitions in motion after a Colorado law change, House Bill 19-1090, allowed for public-company ownership.

Mesa Organics operates four dispensaries in southern Colorado in Pueblo, Ordway, Rocky Ford, and Las Animas. Purplebee's is a pure CO2 and ethanol extractor as well as manufacturer, and a producer of cannabis products for some edible companies across the state.

Under the terms of the agreement that was approved by the Medicine Man Technologies board of directors, the purchase consideration for the merger is about $2.6 million in cash and 2.6 million in shares of common stock, subject to certain holdback and adjustment provisions.

Upon the completion of its previously announced acquisitions, Schwazze's portfolio will consist of licensed brands spanning cultivation, extraction, infused-product manufacturing, dispensary operations, consulting, and a nutrient line.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.