Medicenna Unveils New Data on Cancer Treatment

November 27, 2024 — 07:45 am EST

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp (TSE:MDNA) has released an update.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp announced that updated clinical data from its Phase 1/2 ABILITY-1 study will be presented at the 2024 Immunotherapy Bridge Conference. The study evaluates MDNA11, an innovative IL-2 super-agonist, in treating advanced solid tumors. This development underscores Medicenna’s commitment to advancing cancer immunotherapies.

